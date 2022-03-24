GMS (GMS) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GMS - Market Data & News Trade

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has already gained $1.64 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $54.98, GMS has moved 2.98% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 6.59% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for GMS investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on GMS Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:21:25 est.

About GMS Inc

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 265 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS's extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for its core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

To get more information on GMS Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: GMS Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles