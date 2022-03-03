GMS (GMS) drops 10.84% for March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GMS - Market Data & News Trade

GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS), a Tucker, Georgia, company, dropped to close at $50.19 Thursday after losing $6.1 (10.84%) on volume of 509,250 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $55.33 to a low of $49.66 while GMS’s market cap now stands at $2,160,979,084.

About GMS Inc

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 265 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS's extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for its core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

