GlycoMimetics (GLYC) falls 2.73% to Close at $1.07 on February 10

Today, GlycoMimetics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GLYC) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 2.73% decrease. GlycoMimetics opened at $1.10 before trading between $1.15 and $1.06 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw GlycoMimetics’s market cap fall to $55,360,617 on 459,078 shares -above their 30-day average of 240,301.

About GlycoMimetics Inc

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist, also a wholly-owned drug candidate. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

