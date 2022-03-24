Glory Star New Media (GSMG) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSMG - Market Data & News Trade

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is active in pre-market trading today, March 24, with shares losing 3.96% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 14.41% year-to-date while moving 5.21% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Glory Star New Media visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:02 est.

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star'sability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives. The company's large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

To get more information on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles