Glory Star New Media (GSMG) falls 2.43% to Close at $2.41 on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSMG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Inc’s (NASDAQ: GSMG) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 2.43% decrease. Glory Star New Media opened at $2.46 before trading between $2.50 and $2.24 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Glory Star New Media’s market cap fall to $162,797,847 on 73,671 shares -below their 30-day average of 226,227.

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star'sability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives. The company's large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Visit Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer