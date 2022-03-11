Globus Medical (GMED) Falls in Light Trading for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GMED - Market Data & News Trade

Globus Medical Inc - Class A (NYSE:GMED) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 2.68% to $68.61 on March 11.

428,451 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 652,563 shares.

The company's stock has moved 2.35% so far in 2022.

Globus Medical shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Globus Medical Inc - Class A

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

