Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) falls 0.48% in Active Trading on December 1

Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ: QYLG) shares fell 0.48%, or $0.16 per share, to close Wednesday at $33.01. After opening the day at $33.62, shares of Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF fluctuated between $33.73 and $32.71. 28,470 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 26,055. Wednesday's activity brought Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s market cap to $48,194,600.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

