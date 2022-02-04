Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) gains 3.61% for February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis ETF Inc’s (NASDAQ: POTX) stock gained $0.18, accounting for a 3.61% increase. Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis ETF opened at $4.99 before trading between $5.18 and $4.96 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis ETF’s market cap rise to $81,682,800 on 119,759 shares -below their 30-day average of 201,190.

Visit Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis ETF's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis ETF and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis ETF's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021