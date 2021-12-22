Global Water (GWRS) falls 1.05% to Close at $15.97 on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GWRS - Market Data & News Trade

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GWRS) shares fell 1.05%, or $0.17 per share, to close Tuesday at $15.97. After opening the day at $16.12, shares of Global Water fluctuated between $16.72 and $15.86. 40,426 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 36,801. Tuesday's activity brought Global Water’s market cap to $361,707,500.

About Global Water Resources Inc

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

