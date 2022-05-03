Global Ship Lease (GSL) Climbs 5.64% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSL - Market Data & News Trade

Global Ship Lease Inc - Class A (NYSE: GSL) has gained $1.27 (5.64%) and is currently sitting at $23.64, as of 12:01:25 est on May 3.

465,147 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 2.79% over the last 5 days and shares fell 22.25% over the last 30 days.

Global Ship Lease expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

Global Ship Lease expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Global Ship Lease Inc - Class A

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

