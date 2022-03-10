Global Self Storage (SELF) Loses 7.97% on March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SELF - Market Data & News Trade

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) has fallen $0.46 (7.97%) and sits at $5.31, as of 12:04:44 est on March 10.

49,623 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 2.04% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 6.94% over the last 30 days.

Global Self Storage is set to release earnings on 2022-03-30.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Global Self Storage visit the company profile.

About Global Self Storage Inc

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

To get more information on Global Self Storage Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Global Self Storage Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles