Global Self Storage (SELF) falls 0.76% on Moderate Volume August 17

Today, Global Self Storage Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SELF) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.76% decrease. Global Self Storage opened at $5.23 before trading between $5.25 and $5.11 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Global Self Storage’s market cap fall to $56,220,218 on 15,267 shares -below their 30-day average of 27,460.

About Global Self Storage Inc

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

