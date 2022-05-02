Global Payments, (GPN) Falls 9.69% on May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GPN - Market Data & News Trade

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has fallen $13.275 (9.69%) and sits at $119.00, as of 12:04:04 est on May 2.

3,443,129 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 1.89% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 2.00% over the last 30 days.

Global Payments, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Global Payments, visit the company profile.

About Global Payments, Inc.

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

