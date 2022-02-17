Global Internet of People (SDH) falls 7.14% for February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SDH - Market Data & News Trade

Global Internet of People Inc (NASDAQ: SDH) shares fell 7.14%, or $0.1 per share, to close Thursday at $1.30. After opening the day at $1.36, shares of Global Internet of People fluctuated between $1.41 and $1.30. 21,096 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 20,492. Thursday's activity brought Global Internet of People’s market cap to $29,120,000.

About Global Internet of People Inc

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc. operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

