Global Indemnity LLC (GBLI) Up in Active Trading for July 27

Shares of Global Indemnity Group LLC - Class A (NASDAQ:GBLI) traded 5.54% higher on July 27 to close at $27.32.

17,161 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 5,378 shares.

Global Indemnity LLC has gained 4.00% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Global Indemnity Group LLC - Class A

Global Indemnity Group, LLC , through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide.

