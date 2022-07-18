Global Cord Blood (CO) Rises 5.93% on July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CO - Market Data & News Trade

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE: CO) shares are up 5.93%, or $0.15 per share, as on 11:36:39 est today. Since opening at $2.55, 36,715 shares of Global Cord Blood have traded hands and the stock has moved between $2.74 and $2.57.

Already the company has moved YTD 39.62%.

Global Cord Blood anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-29.

About Global Cord Blood Corp

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services.

