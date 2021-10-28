Global Blue AG (GB) gains 0.94% to Close at $8.58 on October 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GB - Market Data & News Trade

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB) shares gained 0.94%, or $0.08 per share, to close Wednesday at $8.58. After opening the day at $8.57, shares of Global Blue AG fluctuated between $8.69 and $8.42. 4,845 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 28,754. Wednesday's activity brought Global Blue AG’s market cap to $1,548,989,974.

About Global Blue Group Holding AG

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers. The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping: More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed best rate, More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies, More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions, Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme. In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of €18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of €4.4 billion sales in store. Global Blue has over 2,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

The Daily Fix

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed Monday for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

