Global Blood (GBT) gains 4.93% for February 24

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares gained 4.93%, or $1.42 per share, to close Thursday at $30.20. After opening the day at $27.47, shares of Global Blood fluctuated between $30.51 and $27.11. 1,625,113 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,245,378. Thursday's activity brought Global Blood’s market cap to $1,946,247,063.

Global Blood is headquartered in South San Francisco, California..

About Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets, the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company's next generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT's drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of treatments for SCD.

