Global Blood (GBT) Gains 2.77% on March 16

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares are up 2.77%, or $0.8 per share, as on 11:57:43 est today. Opening the day at $29.30, 224,553 shares of Global Blood have traded hands and the stock has moved between $29.69 and $28.41.

This year the company has a YTD change of 1.43%.

Global Blood expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets, the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company's next generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT's drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of treatments for SCD.

