Glaukos (GKOS) Rises 2.55% on May 11

Today Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) is trading 2.55% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:58:00 est, was $37.24. Glaukos has climbed $0.93 so far today.

154,783 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Glaukos has moved YTD 18.05%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Glaukos visit the company profile.

About Glaukos Corporation

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

