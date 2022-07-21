Glatfelter (GLT) Down in Light Trading for July 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) traded 5.07% down on July 21 to close at $6.37.

330,113 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 334,825 shares.

Glatfelter has moved 59.77% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Glatfelter Corporation

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. Its ongoing portfolio transformation is creating a more stable, growth-oriented business, coupled with a leaner cost structure and a new operating model. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Glatfelter’s annual revenues are approximately $928 million. Our 2,500 employees serve customers in more than 100 countries.

