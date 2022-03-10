Gladstone Land (LAND) Rises 2.57% on March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAND - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) are up 2.57% Thursday.

As of 11:58:51 est, Gladstone Land sits at $32.16 and has moved $0.815 so far today.

Gladstone Land has moved 6.74% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.65% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gladstone Land visit the company profile.

About Gladstone Land Corp

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 137 farms, comprised of approximately 101,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh, produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 96 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 21 times over the prior 24 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.04495 per month or $0.5394 per year.

To get more information on Gladstone Land Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gladstone Land Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles