Gladstone (GAIN) falls 2.76% to Close at $14.81 on February 22

Today, Gladstone Investment Corporation Inc’s (NASDAQ: GAIN) stock fell $0.42, accounting for a 2.76% decrease. Gladstone opened at $15.11 before trading between $15.20 and $14.72 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Gladstone’s market cap fall to $491,766,391 on 194,516 shares -above their 30-day average of 137,509.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

