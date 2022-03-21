Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLAD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Gladstone Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAD) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Gladstone Capital stock has climbed 2.74% from the previous session’s close.

Gladstone Capital fell $0.32 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gladstone Capital visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:52 est.

About Gladstone Capital Corp.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market companies in the United States.

To get more information on Gladstone Capital Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gladstone Capital Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles