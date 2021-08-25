Gilead, (GILD) falls 0.41% for August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GILD - Market Data & News Trade

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares fell 0.41%, or $0.3 per share, to close Tuesday at $72.25. After opening the day at $72.69, shares of Gilead, fluctuated between $72.69 and $71.89. 4,177,372 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 6,340,951. Tuesday's activity brought Gilead,’s market cap to $90,587,732,040.

Gilead, is headquartered in Foster City, California, and employs more than 11800 people.

About Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity, since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. In the United States, Gilead has committed more than $100 million over 10 years through the COMPASS Initiative to community organizations that are working to combat HIV in the Southern United States. In 2020, Gilead launched the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to support organizations tackling racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

