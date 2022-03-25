Gigamedia (GIGM) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GIGM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Gigamedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Gigamedia stock gained 9.90% from the previous session’s close.

Gigamedia was up $0.16 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Gigamedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games.

