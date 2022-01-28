GFL Environmental (Sub Voting) (GFL) falls 2.41% in Light Trading on January 27

GFL Environmental Inc. (Sub Voting) (NYSE: GFL) shares fell 2.41%, or $0.77 per share, to close Thursday at $31.24. After opening the day at $32.26, shares of GFL Environmental (Sub Voting) fluctuated between $32.28 and $31.17. 1,210,612 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,243,359. Thursday's activity brought GFL Environmental (Sub Voting)’s market cap to $10,135,797,944.

GFL Environmental (Sub Voting) is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario..

About GFL Environmental Inc. (Sub Voting)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

