Getty Realty (GTY) falls 1.08% to Close at $31.18 on December 22

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) shares fell 1.08%, or $0.34 per share, to close Wednesday at $31.18. After opening the day at $31.20, shares of Getty Realty fluctuated between $31.29 and $30.95. 245,740 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 297,303. Wednesday's activity brought Getty Realty’s market cap to $1,413,795,551.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust ('REIT') in the United States specializing in the acquisition, ownership, leasing, financing and redevelopment of convenience stores, gasoline stations and other automotive-related and retail real estate, including express car washes, automotive service centers, automotive parts retailers and select other properties. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 901 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

