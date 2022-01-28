Geron (GERN) falls 4.72% in Light Trading on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GERN - Market Data & News Trade

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN), a Foster City, California, company, fell to close at $1.01 Thursday after losing $0.05 (4.72%) on volume of 1,809,998 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.08 to a low of $1.01 while Geron’s market cap now stands at $325,168,531.

About Geron Corp.

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

