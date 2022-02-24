German American (GABC) gains 2.40% on Strong Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GABC - Market Data & News Trade

German American Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: GABC) shares gained 2.40%, or $0.91 per share, to close Thursday at $38.77. After opening the day at $37.00, shares of German American fluctuated between $38.88 and $36.67. 122,022 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 50,394. Thursday's activity brought German American’s market cap to $1,029,192,297.

German American is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana..

About German American Bancorp Inc

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

