Geovax Labs (GOVX) falls 1.03% in Light Trading on October 7

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX), a Smyrna, Georgia, company, fell to close at $3.85 Thursday after losing $0.04 (1.03%) on volume of 207,810 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.98 to a low of $3.82 while Geovax Labs’s market cap now stands at $24,361,653.

About Geovax Labs Inc

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

