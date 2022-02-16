Geospace (GEOS) gains 2.91% in Light Trading on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GEOS - Market Data & News Trade

Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: GEOS) shares gained 2.91%, or $0.15 per share, to close Wednesday at $5.30. After opening the day at $5.19, shares of Geospace fluctuated between $5.40 and $5.12. 34,607 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 40,115. Wednesday's activity brought Geospace’s market cap to $68,803,227.

About Geospace Technologies Corp

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. It markets its seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon-producing reservoirs. It also markets its seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. It designs and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment and offshore cables.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

