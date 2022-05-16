Geospace (GEOS) Drops 3.68% on May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GEOS - Market Data & News Trade

Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: GEOS) has dropped $0.19 (3.68%) and is currently sitting at $4.97, as of 11:57:27 est on May 16.

64,434 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 9.31% over the last 5 days and shares fell 12.39% over the last 30 days.

Geospace is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Geospace Technologies Corp

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. It markets its seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon-producing reservoirs. It also markets its seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. It designs and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment and offshore cables.

