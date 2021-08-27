Gentherm (THRM) falls 1.94% in Light Trading on August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THRM - Market Data & News Trade

Gentherm Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: THRM) shares fell 1.94%, or $1.67 per share, to close Thursday at $84.63. After opening the day at $86.24, shares of Gentherm fluctuated between $86.28 and $83.97. 125,020 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 162,342. Thursday's activity brought Gentherm’s market cap to $2,805,874,052.

Gentherm is headquartered in Northville, Michigan..

About Gentherm Inc - Class A

Gentherm is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

