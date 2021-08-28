Genprex (GNPX) falls 0.33% in Light Trading on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange gnpx - Market Data & News Trade

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares fell 0.33%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $3.05. After opening the day at $3.06, shares of Genprex fluctuated between $3.12 and $3.01. 252,543 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 491,342. Friday's activity brought Genprex’s market cap to $144,959,964.

Genprex is headquartered in Austin, Texas..

About Genprex Inc

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company's lead product candidate, REQORSA™ (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca's Tagrisso®) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

Visit Genprex Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Genprex Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Genprex Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Biden Vows To Complete Evacuation, Avenge Deaths of 13 US Service Members Atlanta Fed President Bostic Says October Would Be 'Reasonable' Time To Begin Tapering Bond Purchases Texas House Republicans Pass New Voting Restrictions Bill After Months of Democrats' Protests Contaminant Found in Moderna Vaccines in Japan Believed To Be Metallic