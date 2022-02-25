Genpact (G) gains 2.44% on Strong Volume February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange G - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Genpact Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: G) stock gained $1.02, accounting for a 2.44% increase. Genpact opened at $41.99 before trading between $42.87 and $41.71 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Genpact’s market cap rise to $8,054,623,848 on 1,421,613 shares -above their 30-day average of 992,846.

About Genpact Ltd

Genpact is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by the purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- the company drives digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for his clients. Guided by the experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, the company drives real-world transformation at scale. Genpact thinks with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining his expertise in end-to-end operations and his AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, focus on the details - all 90,000+ of his. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, the company connects every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. The company knows that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, Genpact will be there with you - accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results - because transformation happens here.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

