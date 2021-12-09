Genocea (GNCA) falls 1.71% in Active Trading on December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNCA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Genocea Biosciences Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GNCA) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 1.71% decrease. Genocea opened at $1.18 before trading between $1.20 and $1.12 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Genocea’s market cap fall to $66,062,200 on 207,796 shares -above their 30-day average of 163,314.

About Genocea Biosciences Inc

Genocea's mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient's T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

