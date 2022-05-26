Genesco (GCO) Gains 7.25% on May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GCO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is trading 7.25% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:55:45 est, was $58.55. Genesco has climbed $3.98 so far today.

149,611 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Genesco has moved YTD 14.40%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,475 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands.

