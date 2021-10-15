Generations NY (GBNY) falls 2.51% for October 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBNY - Market Data & News Trade

Generations Bancorp NY Inc (NASDAQ: GBNY) shares fell 2.51%, or $0.3 per share, to close Thursday at $11.65. After opening the day at $11.67, shares of Generations NY fluctuated between $11.68 and $11.65. 1,307 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,720. Thursday's activity brought Generations NY’s market cap to $28,640,372.

About Generations Bancorp NY Inc

Generations Bancorp is the bank's holding company of Generations Bank, established in 1870 as Seneca Falls Savings Bank—a New York chartered mutual savings bank. In 2012, the bank’s name and the insurance agency’s name were changed to Generations Bank and Generations Agency respectively. For 150 years, Generations has partnered with businesses, municipalities and residents across the Finger Lakes Region and Western New York to offer banking, insurance, and investment services. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls, Generations serves the community from 10 retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington, Albion and Medina. In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area and Western New York through its insurance business, Generations Agency and financial planning and brokerage services offered by Generations Investment Services.

The Daily Fix

Emerson Electric To Merge Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology

Industrial software maker Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) will merge two of its businesses with smaller rival, Aspen Technology Inc (Nasdaq:AZPN), in a deal worth $11 billion.

The cash-and-stock transaction announced Monday values AspenTech at about $160 per share, a 27% premium to its Oct. 6 close, before Bloomberg News first reported on talks between the two companies.

BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens

BlackRock Inc topped third-quarter profit estimates helped by robust performance fees and strong demand for its actively managed and sustainable funds, even as volatile markets hindered the world's largest money manager from growing its assets under management.

Asset managers have benefited from rising global financial markets in recent quarters as investors put money to work, making the most of the post-pandemic economic reopening, driven by progress on vaccinations and strong fiscal and monetary aid.

JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items



JPMorgan Chase posted a 24% jump in third-quarter profits on Wednesday, largely driven by one-time items that boosted its results, as the bank struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.

The nation’s largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The bank had two one-time items that helped boost its profits this quarter: a $566 million income tax benefit and the release of $2.1 billion from its troubled loans books, something the JPMorgan has been doing every three months since the U.S. economy started recovering from the pandemic.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

