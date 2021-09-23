Generations NY (GBNY) falls 1.14% to Close at $11.32 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBNY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Generations Bancorp NY Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GBNY) stock fell $0.13, accounting for a 1.14% decrease. Generations NY opened at $11.34 before trading between $11.34 and $11.32 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Generations NY’s market cap fall to $27,829,099 on 1,592 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,071.

About Generations Bancorp NY Inc

Generations Bancorp is the bank's holding company of Generations Bank, established in 1870 as Seneca Falls Savings Bank—a New York chartered mutual savings bank. In 2012, the bank’s name and the insurance agency’s name were changed to Generations Bank and Generations Agency respectively. For 150 years, Generations has partnered with businesses, municipalities and residents across the Finger Lakes Region and Western New York to offer banking, insurance, and investment services. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls, Generations serves the community from 10 retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington, Albion and Medina. In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area and Western New York through its insurance business, Generations Agency and financial planning and brokerage services offered by Generations Investment Services.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

