Generations NY (GBNY) falls 1.04% to Close at $10.43 on August 20

Generations Bancorp NY Inc (NASDAQ: GBNY) shares fell 1.04%, or $0.1098 per share, to close Friday at $10.43. After opening the day at $10.55, shares of Generations NY fluctuated between $10.55 and $10.27. 4,063 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,224. Friday's activity brought Generations NY’s market cap to $25,641,122.

About Generations Bancorp NY Inc

Generations Bancorp is the bank's holding company of Generations Bank, established in 1870 as Seneca Falls Savings Bank—a New York chartered mutual savings bank. In 2012, the bank’s name and the insurance agency’s name were changed to Generations Bank and Generations Agency respectively. For 150 years, Generations has partnered with businesses, municipalities and residents across the Finger Lakes Region and Western New York to offer banking, insurance, and investment services. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls, Generations serves the community from 10 retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington, Albion and Medina. In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area and Western New York through its insurance business, Generations Agency and financial planning and brokerage services offered by Generations Investment Services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

