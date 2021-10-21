Generation Bio Co (GBIO) falls 1.61% to Close at $21.45 on October 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Generation Bio Co Inc’s (NASDAQ: GBIO) stock fell $0.35, accounting for a 1.61% decrease. Generation Bio Co opened at $21.78 before trading between $22.21 and $21.28 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Generation Bio Co’s market cap fall to $1,217,943,527 on 139,844 shares -below their 30-day average of 228,327.

About Generation Bio Co

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company's non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is engineered to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company's efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio's mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

Visit Generation Bio Co's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

[More]

How Entrepreneurs Can Build and Maintain Successful Venture Capital and Private Equity Relationships

The first three quarters of 2021 have brought ample opportunity for startups and small businesses seeking capital investments. According to a report from PitchBook, overall venture capital funding in the U.S. hit a new record of $238.7 billion raised in the first nine months of the year, crushing the previous annual record of $166.4 billion that was raised in all of 2020. Early-stage capital alone has exceeded $54 billion through Sept. 30, beating last year's record volume of $44 billion.

With more opportunity, however, comes more competition. Entrepreneurs who have decided to seek venture capital or private equity investment will need to stand out. Strategizing around getting and keeping investor attention early on can help.

[More]

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part I

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Generation Bio Co and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Generation Bio Co's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens