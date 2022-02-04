General Motors Company (GM) falls 3.43% to Close at $51.29 on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, General Motors Company Inc’s (NYSE: GM) stock fell $1.82, accounting for a 3.43% decrease. General Motors Company opened at $51.54 before trading between $51.85 and $50.52 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw General Motors Company’s market cap fall to $74,525,464,375 on 22,292,345 shares -above their 30-day average of 22,151,207.

General Motors Company employs around 164000 people with a head office in Detroit, Michigan.

About General Motors Company

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

