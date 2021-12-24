Generac (GNRC) falls 0.15% for December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Generac Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: GNRC) stock fell $0.52, accounting for a 0.15% decrease. Generac opened at $351.47 before trading between $354.58 and $346.51 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Generac’s market cap fall to $22,162,876,615 on 391,453 shares -below their 30-day average of 996,630.

About Generac Holdings Inc

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

