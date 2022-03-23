Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Climbs 9.42% for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) moved 9.42% up on March 23 to close at $23.34.

2,236,049 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,211,270 shares.

Genco Shipping & Trading is up 37.63% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Genco Shipping & Trading visit the company profile.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 21, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 17 Supramax and seven Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,573,000 dwt and an average age of 10.4 years.

To get more information on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles