GDS (GDS) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for March 18

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 18.

Ahead of the market's open, GDS stock gained 5.58% from the previous session’s close.

GDS fell $2.54 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About GDS Holdings Limited - ADR

GDS Holdings Limited is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company's facilities are strategically located in China's primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company's data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to leading public clouds, an innovative service platform for managing hybrid clouds and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 20-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company's customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

