GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) falls 2.11% to Close at $8.82 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GCMG - Market Data & News Trade

GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GCMG) fell to close at $8.82 Thursday after losing $0.19 (2.11%) on volume of 407,467 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.28 to a low of $8.78 while GCM Grosvenor’s market cap now stands at $388,399,628.

About GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A

CM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $59 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

Visit GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: GCM Grosvenor Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold