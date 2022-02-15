GBS (GBS) falls 2.89% in Light Trading on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, GBS Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: GBS) stock fell $0.0202, accounting for a 2.89% decrease. GBS opened at $0.70 before trading between $0.73 and $0.67 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw GBS’s market cap fall to $10,117,138 on 271,745 shares -below their 30-day average of 278,601.

About GBS Inc

GBS Inc. is on a mission to put the power of non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing in the hands of patients and their primary health practitioners at point of care. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help eradicate COVID-19 and change the lives of people living with diabetes.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

