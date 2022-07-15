Gatos Silver (GATO) Drops 7.91% on July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GATO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) is trading 7.91% down.

The latest price, as of 11:55:13 est, was $2.76. Gatos Silver has moved $0.235 over the previous day’s close.

279,057 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Gatos Silver has a YTD change of 71.39%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gatos Silver visit the company profile.

About Gatos Silver Inc

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, which is expected to produce 12.2 million silver equivalent ounces annually.

To get more information on Gatos Silver Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gatos Silver Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles