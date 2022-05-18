Gates Industrial (GTES) Loses in Light Trading for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTES - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) moved 3.44% down on May 18 to close at $12.37.

456,777 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 940,111 shares.

Gates Industrial has moved 19.48% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ('first-fit') manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Its products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Its products are sold in 128 countries across its four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

